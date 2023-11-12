COP28 president-designate praises India for its energy transition vision

This joint focus on renewables presents a huge opportunity to develop both economies for the future, he said, and added, “The UAE is a pioneer in renewable energy, home to some of the biggest solar projects in the world and one of the largest global investors in the sector.”

Al Jaber thanked the leadership of India in delivering the G20 Delhi Declaration and for the immense progress achieved on core climate actions. He specifically thanked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a global agreement and highlighted the Indian government’s strong approach to cooperation and multilateralism, which the COP Presidency aims to emulate.