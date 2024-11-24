Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

COP29: India rejects new $300 billion climate finance deal

Nations agreed on the $300 billion climate finance deal for Global South at the UN climate talks taking place here in Azerbaijan.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 00:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 00:27 IST
India NewsUN

Follow us on :

Follow Us