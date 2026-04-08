<p>New Delhi: India has withdrawn its bid to host the UN climate summit in 2028 (COP33) – announced by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> two years back – and communicated this decision to the United Nations, sources said on Wednesday, without disclosing the reasons.</p><p>The Union Environment Ministry conveyed the government's decision to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change earlier this week, leaving the UN body with the difficult task of finding a new host for the 2028 edition of the annual global meet.</p><p>The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC is the world’s most important climate change summit, where countries develop strategies to keep global warming in check. The last one (COP30) took place in Belém, Brazil. India hosted it only once in Delhi in 2002 (COP8).</p><p>In December 2023, Prime Minister Modi offered to host COP33 in India and received appreciation from leaders across the globe.</p><p>Sources said a newly built conferencing venue in Delhi was being considered for the event and a dedicated cell was set up in the Union Environment Ministry to coordinate with UN officials.</p>.COP30 fails to create a roadmap for fossil fuel phase-down.<p>While sources didn’t elaborate on the reasons for the withdrawal, a report in a digital climate news platform said the decision was communicated to the Asia-Pacific group in UNFCCC through a letter stating it was taken “following a review of the government’s commitments for the year 2028.”</p><p>Amitabh Kant, ex-Sherpa to G20 and former Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, welcomed the decision.</p><p>“A sensible move. The developed world has not lived up to any of its commitments made at COP21 in Paris. COPs have been taken over by Fossil fuel lobbyists. India withdraws bid to host COP33 climate talks,” Kant said in a social media post.</p><p>The next two UN climate summits (COP31 and COP32) are scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, respectively.</p><p>The Centre’s decision comes shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the next set of climate action plans, which includes a 47% reduction in the emission intensity of the GDP by 2035 and doubling the carbon sink by expanding the tree and forest cover.</p><p>Approved last month, the new NDC (nationally determined contribution) under the Paris agreement also targets achieving 60% of cumulative installed electric capacity from non-fossil sources. The new action plans are to be achieved between 2031 and 2035.</p>