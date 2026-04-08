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COP33: India withdraws bid to host UN climate summit in 2028

The last one (COP30) took place in Belém, Brazil. India hosted it only once in Delhi in 2002 (COP8).
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUN

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