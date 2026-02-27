Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cordelia cruise case: Delhi High Court gives nod to disciplinary action against Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede made headlines for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan by threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the case.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanAryan KhanSameer WankhedeCordelia cruise

Follow us on :

Follow Us