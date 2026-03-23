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Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 introduced in Lok Sabha, sent to JPC

The bill seeks further amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and the Companies Act, 2013.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanLok SabhaCorporate

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