Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Corruption case: Rs 4.27 crore cash found in trolley bags at arrested Odisha officer's home

Following his arrest, the Vigilance Department conducted simultaneous searches at his Bhubaneswar flat, his parental house in Bhadrak district, and his office in Cuttack, and made the seizures, they said.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 11:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 11:17 IST
India Newscorruption casesOdisha News

Follow us on :

Follow Us