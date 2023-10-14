Corruption embedded in Cong's DNA: BJP after I-T sleuths seize Rs 42 crore from Karnataka contractor

"A whopping Rs 42 crore has been recovered from the house of Ambikapathy,” Chandrasekhar said, adding, "Ambikapathy and his group of contractors, acting on behalf of the Congress, had propagated a false narrative of corruption against the BJP, misleading the people in the state.”

He said it was Ambikapathy who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July-August last year, labelling the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka as “40 per cent commission government” ahead of the state Assembly polls.