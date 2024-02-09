Could Preamble be amended by keeping date intact, SC asks on plea against inclusion of socialist & secular

At this juncture, Swamy along with other counsel said that is precisely the point.

The bench, referring to the Preamble to the Constitution, said that this is perhaps the only Preamble, which comes with a date. It was argued before the bench that originally these two words socialist and secular were not there.

A counsel contended that this Preamble came with a specific date. Swamy said that the Amendment Act was passed during Emergency (1975-77).

The court fixed the matter for further hearing in April. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain represented Balram Singh and others.

The plea challenged insertion of words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble to the Constitution by the 42nd constitution amendment of 1976 during the time of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The petitioners’ have contended that such insertion was beyond the amending power of the Parliament under Article 368 and the framers of the Constitution never intended to introduce socialist or secular concepts in democratic governance.