Could take a decade or more for women’s quota bill to come into effect: Experts

It could take a decade or more for the women’s quota bill to come into effect, experts have said. A better part of this decade will go into conducting the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation, after which the reservation for women lawmakers will come into effect.
Several Opposition leaders pointed out that in his speech, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey linked the Bill to Article 82. Psephologist Yogendra Yadav, in a post on X, explained that Article 82 states that a delimitation process can only take place based on the figures of a Census conducted post-2026.
“Article 82 (amended in 2001) virtually bars delimitation prior to the first census figures post 2026. That can only be 2031. Most observers don’t remember that (the) Delimitation Commission takes 3 to 4 years (last one took 5 years) to give its final report … we are looking at a report around 2037 or so, that can only be implemented in 2039,” his post read.
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary said that till 2026, there can be no change in the composition of the Lok Sabha as per provisions of Article 82, which rules out the implementation by the 2024 elections. “As per Article 82, the basis of the seats in the assemblies and the Lok Sabha is the population of 1971, and it will remain so till 2026,” Achary said.
He adds that till 2029 the Lok Sabha’s composition will remain unchanged. “There is no question of disturbing the composition of the Lok Sabha once it convenes, and even if the government takes in an effort to complete it, it will be, by no means, a simple task,” he added.
To add to it, there is also a fear among South Indian states that they will lose seats despite being more developed than the Hindi-speaking states since the delimitation is based on population numbers. “Indira Gandhi had based delimitation on the 1971 population and extended it till the year 2026, so that a formula could be worked out by then, but it is yet to happen,” he added.