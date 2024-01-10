Counter 'falsehoods', highlight 'Modi govt's 10 years of failure', Kharge tells party frontal organisations

Painting a confident future for the party and I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said the political atmosphere is different and there is uneasiness in the NDA due to the unity in the Opposition bloc.

“We all worked very hard in the last few months. In the adverse environment, Congress got a total of 4.92 crore votes more than BJP in the assembly elections, but we did not get the seats as expected...After looking back, we now have to look forward. We are confident that our hard work will bear fruit,” he said.

Kharge reminded them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Parliament a platform “just for greetings and applause” and the only way left for them is to go to the public to raise issues. He said Rahul-led BJNY has to be carried out to raise public issues, as the government has closed all doors of a platform like Parliament.

“BJP is avoiding accepting its failure on these issues (like unemployment and price rise) and is diverting attention by playing the emotional card. But we are confident that the BJNY will bring these issues into national discussion,” he said.

Kharge said the only work done by the Modi government in the last ten years had been changing the name of UPA government’s initiatives and it did not do even a single thing like the MGNREGA and Food Security Act.

“The list of his 10 years of failures should be known to the people. We have to put it in front. Questions like the increasing gap between rich and poor and the country witnessing the highest unemployment rate in 45 years should not be allowed to remain behind the scenes. We have to stick to our demand for caste census...Social justice is its essence,” he said.

Kharge also said the Congress’ fight is against the mentality of the BJP and the RSS, which works to divide people by polarising the society for electoral gains. “We have to fight public issues by keeping our ideology at the forefront,” he said.

He alleged that some “fake surveys” have been conducted to undermine the bloc while Modi is saying that the country does not need a coalition.

“He himself is running a coalition government, Atal-ji ran a coalition government. Now they are saying this only because the list of parties they have is only family parties, many parties do not even have an MP of their own. Because of this they want to spread confusion among the people,” he said.