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Counterfeit currency detection rises 5.7% in FY26, led by Rs 20, 500 notes: RBI

Fake Rs 500 notes remained the most detected denomination, rising 20.5 per cent to 1,41,907 pieces during the year from 1,17,722 in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsBusiness Newscounterfeit currencyRBI

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