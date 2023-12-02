Counting of votes in 4 states on Sunday; results to give BJP, Congress heads up before LS polls

The results, which will come out on Sunday, will have ramifications for parties and leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, A Revanth Reddy (all Congress) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh (all BJP) and K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS).

A better result for Congress would enhance its standing among I.N.D.I.A partners ahead of Lok Sabha elections though it was accused of not being cooperative to partners. If Congress’ performance is below par, regional parties like Samajwadi Party, AAP and Trinamool Congress are likely to flex muscles.

Exit polls have predicted that Chhattisgarh, which has 90 seats, will go the Congress way once again while the party is likely to oust BRS from power in Telangana, which has 119 seats. All eyes will be glued to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where exit polls have given mixed signals.

Congress had hoped to oust the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 seats, but a late bloom in campaigning helped it to regain lost ground while its opponent slumped, as per reports. It is also to be seen how Samajwadi Party performs in Madhya Pradesh, especially after an acrimonious campaign against the Congress following denial of seats.

It is to be seen whether Rajasthan will bunk its tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

BJP leaders are confident about winning Rajasthan, but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is still confident of crossing the majority mark in the 200-member Assembly. Both Congress and BJP are in touch with possible winners among independents and smaller parties like Bharatiya Adivasi Party.

Leaders have asked counting agents and other functionaries to be alert during counting. Gehlot has called a late evening online meeting of Congress candidates and close aides to prepare a strategy for Sunday.

Chouhan and Kamal Nath expressed confidence about their party’s victory while BJP president JP Nadda visited the Shanishchara Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district to pray for his saffron party’s victory in the elections.