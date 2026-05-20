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Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Naidu said every sector, including civil aviation, must take responsibility and plan proactively to minimise the impact on citizens and the country.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsWest Asiarammohan naidu

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