Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

<p>Ranchi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday cautioned that the country must remain vigilant and prepared to tackle any possible fallout of the escalating crisis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, although "it is not worrisome for India at present".</p><p>Naidu, during his maiden visit to Ranchi, said every sector, including civil aviation, must take responsibility and plan proactively to minimise the impact on citizens and the country.</p><p>"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," Naidu told reporters.</p>.India's ATF supplies available for 60 days without interruption: Aviation Minister.<p>On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden.</p><p>He said the government reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector.</p><p>Last week, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.</p><p>"Nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic routes. We are continuously monitoring airfares. If demand rises, we will increase connectivity and deploy more aircraft," he said.</p><p>On the ongoing investigation into the Ahmedabad aircraft accident, Naidu said the probe was in its final stages and was being conducted in a "fair, transparent and accountable manner".</p><p>Emphasising the international nature of the investigation due to passengers from multiple countries, he said the final report would be released soon and would stand up to global scrutiny.</p><p>The minister unveiled a series of passenger-friendly initiatives at Ranchi airport, including the Udan Yatri Cafe, aimed at offering affordable food to travellers.</p><p>Calling the initiative a success across several airports, Naidu said the government's focus is to make air travel more accessible and comfortable.</p><p>Naidu received a warm welcome on his arrival in Ranchi and rode pillion with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on a motorcycle from the airport.</p>