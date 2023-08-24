Home
Country should welcome Chandrayaan’s landing on earth: SBSP leader Rajbhar’s gaffe

In Rajasthan, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna too had made a gaffe – he saluted the “passengers” on board Chandrayaan.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 10:07 IST

A slip of tongue or some wishful thinking? It’s not quite clear, but Uttar Pradesh politician Om Prakash Rajbhar did say the whole country should welcome Chandrayaan-3 when it lands “on earth”.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief made the remark to a television reporter ahead of Wednesday’s touchdown by Chandrayaan’s lander module on the Moon.

In Rajasthan, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna too had made a gaffe – he saluted the “passengers” on board Chandrayaan.

Chandrayaan’s flight to the Moon was unmanned, and there is no returning to the earth for its lander or the rover. But the two leaders appeared to have other ideas.

In the short video clip, Rajbhar, a former minister, is heard congratulating scientists for their constant research.

On the Chandrayaan mission, he added, “I congratulate them on this. When it is time tomorrow for its safe arrival on earth, the whole country should welcome it.”

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna had said, “If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers.”

Chandrayaan-3 made an eagerly anticipated soft landing on the Moon Wednesday evening, making India only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach the uncharted territory around its south pole.

(Published 24 August 2023, 10:07 IST)
