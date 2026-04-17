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'Country shouldn't be divided...': Amit Shah slams Oppn for 'North vs South' narrative over delimitation issue

Shah said that the people opposing delimitation are against increase in number of SC, ST seats.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsLok Sabhadelimitation

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