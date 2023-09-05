Country would remain Bharat as long as Sun and Moon exist: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

The chief minister said, "The opposition is conspiring that the Hindu religion should be eliminated. Now, they are after this and want to eliminate Bharat too."

He said the opposition should go and ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi why did he name his foot march as 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and not 'India Jodo Yatra'.

"When we say it is Bharat, they have a problem. But when they say Bharat, then they have no issues. The Congress is against Hindu and against Bharat," the BJP leader said.