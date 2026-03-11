Country's crude oil supplies remain secure, 2 LNG ​cargoes enroute to India: Centre amid LPG crisis

<p>India is arranging crude and LNG supplies from alternative sources with two LNG cargoes on the way, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a briefing Wednesday.</p><p>India's liquefied petroleum gas output has gone up 25% after the recent government order asking refiners to maximise cooking gas production, Sharma added. </p>.Where does India get its gas from? LPG production, supply and distribution explained.<p>Crude oil is being sourced from non-Strait of Hormuz routes; supplies secured more than those that were disrupted, the ministry said.</p><p>The ministry also reiterated that there was no need for panic LPG booking; normal delivery cycle for domestic household remains 2.5 days</p>