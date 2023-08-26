Countrywide rainfall among the lowest so far: IMD data

Chattopadhyay added that, "It, however, remains to be seen if some of the rain deficit could be covered, at least to some extent, during September. The connection between the Indian monsoon and El Niño is well known. There have been reports that El Niño gained sufficient strength this month, hence its impact on monsoon has also been felt more so in August. Thus, we have to remain prepared to undertake any contingency measures to alleviate the water stress expected."



He said, "There are reports about the development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) soon. The potential impact of this development on the monsoon is still uncertain. But it could potentially act as a positive factor."

IOD is a natural phenomenon that occurs in the Indian Ocean where the temperature of water fluctuates like a see-saw. A "positive IOD" occurs when the western Indian Ocean warms up more than the eastern half. In India, this stage is typically seen to be advantageous for the monsoon season.