Couple die after consuming poison in Faridabad hotel

Inspector Randeep, SHO of Palla police station, said that the police did not find any suicide note from the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:38 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:38 IST
Faridabad

