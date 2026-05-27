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Court acquits absconding couple in 37-year-old murder bid case

The case was transferred from the district court to the Kalyan sessions court in 1996 and remained pending for nearly three decades because the accused jumped bail and disappeared.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneacquittedaccused absconding

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