Delhi court to pronounce verdict on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise 'scam' case on Friday

New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce its judgement on the bail application of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, on Friday.

Special Judge M K Nagpal adjourned the matter on Thursday and said he will deliver the verdict on Friday at 3:30 PM.

The court had reserved its order on Singh's bail application on December 12.

During the arguments, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, had told the judge that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not called him for questioning even once before he was arrested and claimed there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses.

The ED had opposed the application, claiming the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, Singh could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.