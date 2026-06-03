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Court formally frames charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekar in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

Jacqueline, whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned several times in connection with the probe, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Court formally frames charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekar in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

In one line
Delhi court frames charges against Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.
Key highlights
Charges framed
A Delhi court formally framed charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekar, and 15 others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case under PMLA.
Separate case
Chandrashekar and 20 others face charges under MCOCA for organised crime, including impersonation, extortion, and cheating in a separate Delhi Police case.
Accused plead not guilty
All accused, including Jacqueline and Chandrashekar, claimed trial after pleading not guilty to the charges.
ED allegations
The ED alleges Chandrashekar ran an organised crime network from jail, extorting over Rs 200 crore and using associates to launder the proceeds.
Police complaint
Delhi Police registered a case based on a complaint by Aditi Singh, who was allegedly duped by impersonators claiming to be government officials.
Key statistics
Rs 200 crore
Total alleged fraud amount
17
Number of accused in ED case
21
Number of accused in Delhi Police case
Rs 217 crore
Total extorted amount in police case
June 3
Date of court proceedings
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsCrimeMoney LaunderingJacqueline FernandezSukesh Chandrashekar

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