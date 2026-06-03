Court formally frames charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekar in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

Delhi court frames charges against Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

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Key highlights

• Charges framed A Delhi court formally framed charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekar, and 15 others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case under PMLA.

• Separate case Chandrashekar and 20 others face charges under MCOCA for organised crime, including impersonation, extortion, and cheating in a separate Delhi Police case.

• Accused plead not guilty All accused, including Jacqueline and Chandrashekar, claimed trial after pleading not guilty to the charges.

• ED allegations The ED alleges Chandrashekar ran an organised crime network from jail, extorting over Rs 200 crore and using associates to launder the proceeds.