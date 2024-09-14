Court must be cautious while entertaining individual pleas on public exams: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said courts must be circumspect in entertaining an individual grievance relating to a public examination since it delays finalisation of result, seriously prejudicing larger public interest.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected a contention by Talluri Srikar that the National Testing Agency should be directed to give him chance to reappear in NEET(UG) 2024 as he was not allowed to carry handkerchief during the examination.

He claimed he suffered from a medical condition called ‘Hyperhidrosis’ of palms and soles. So, he required a piece of cloth, such as a handkerchief to wipe off the sweat.

The candidate claimed he was barred from carrying handkerchief which affected his performance, so he must be given a chance as was done in the case of 1563 candidates due to distribution of wrong set of question papers.