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Court protecting rights only for those who can litigate not fulfilling constitutional function: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI has also said the judiciary must not only be the guardian of rights, 'it must be accessible enough for that guardianship to be real'.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsJudiciaryjustice surya kant

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