Court restrains Pandharpur temple panel from chemical coating of Lord Vitthal idol

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Court halts chemical coating of Lord Vitthal idol in Pandharpur due to religious objections and scriptural violations.
Key points
• Legal injunction issued
A court in Solapur granted a temporary injunction preventing the Pandharpur temple committee from applying a chemical coating on the idol of Lord Vitthal.
• Religious objections raised
Plaintiffs argued that modern chemicals like epoxy resin violate scriptural 'shastras' and defile the ancient deity, advocating for traditional 'vajralep' instead.
• Temple committee's stance
The committee claimed the restoration was recommended by the Archaeology Department to prevent wear and tear ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage.
• Court's reasoning
The judge ruled that the idol belongs to all devotees and any act affecting it requires their consent, citing no immediate emergency for the coating.
• Impact on devotees
Lakhs of warkaris undertake an annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, offering prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple during Ashadi Ekadashi.
Key statistics
Lakhs of devotees
Annual warkari pilgrimage attendance
Ashadi Ekadashi
Pilgrimage event
Pandharpur, Solapur district
Location of the temple
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:48 IST