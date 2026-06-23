Court restrains Pandharpur temple panel from chemical coating of Lord Vitthal idol

Court halts chemical coating of Lord Vitthal idol in Pandharpur due to religious objections and scriptural violations.

Key points

• Legal injunction issued A court in Solapur granted a temporary injunction preventing the Pandharpur temple committee from applying a chemical coating on the idol of Lord Vitthal.

• Religious objections raised Plaintiffs argued that modern chemicals like epoxy resin violate scriptural 'shastras' and defile the ancient deity, advocating for traditional 'vajralep' instead.

• Temple committee's stance The committee claimed the restoration was recommended by the Archaeology Department to prevent wear and tear ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage.

• Court's reasoning The judge ruled that the idol belongs to all devotees and any act affecting it requires their consent, citing no immediate emergency for the coating.