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Courts can proceed trial in sedition cases if accused has no objection: SC

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made this clarification while hearing a plea by an accused who has been in jail for 17 years in a sedition-related case.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSedition

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