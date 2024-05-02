Covaxin developed with single-minded focus on safety first: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Thursday asserted that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is safe and devoid of any side-effects amid AstraZeneca's admission that Covishield could cause complications in rare cases.

In a statement, the company stated that Covaxin was developed with a single-minded focus on safety first, followed by efficacy.

The vaccine was evaluated in more than 27,000 subjects as part of its licensure process, Bharat Biotech stated.

It was licensed under restricted use in clinical trial mode, where detailed safety reporting was carried out for several hundred thousand subjects, it noted.

The vaccine was also evaluated by the Union Ministry of Health, it said.

Besides, safety monitoring (pharmacovigilance) was continued throughout the product life cycle of Covaxin, it stated.