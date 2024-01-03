Covid sub-variant JN.1: 511 cases detected in country per Jan 3 data; maximum increase in Karnataka

199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, two from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.