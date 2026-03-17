'Cowardly, blatant assault': India condemns Pakistan air strike on Kabul hospital that killed 400

<p>India on Tuesday condemned the air strike by Pakistan on a hospital in Kabul, which k<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/at-least-400-killed-250-injured-in-pakistan-air-strike-on-kabul-hospital-3934505">illed at least 400 people and left 250 inured</a>. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the act “cowardly and unconscionable”, accusing Pakistan of trying to “dress up a massacre as a military operation”.</p><p>"This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation," the statement read. </p>.<p>In what appears as a sharp escalation in the conflict between the neighbours, a spokesman of the Afghan Taliban government on Tuesday said, at least 400 people were killed and 250 injured in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.</p><p>Pakistan, however, rejected the claim as false and misleading and said it "precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure" on Monday night.</p>