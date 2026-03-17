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'Cowardly, blatant assault': India condemns Pakistan air strike on Kabul hospital that killed 400

At least 400 people were killed and 250 injured in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsPakistanAfghanistanMinistry of External AffairsKabulAir Strike

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