CPI unhappy with CPI(M)'s call to not send representative to I.N.D.I.A bloc's coordination committee

The CPI has made public its disapproval of CPI(M)'s decision not to send a representative to I.N.D.I.A bloc's Coordination Committee, saying "all parties" that participated in the Mumbai meeting had "unanimously" agreed to form panels for easy management.



CPI General Secretary D Raja is part of the Coordination Committee and his name was announced soon along with 12 other leaders after the Mumbai meeting on September 1.



The CPI(M) was to give its name later but last Sunday it decided not to send its representative to the coordination committee though it had named leaders for campaign, media and social media panels.



Sources claimed Left parties had together taken a decision to be part of the committees but the CPI(M) backtracked and this is said to have angered other constituents. The issue came up for discussion at CPI's National Executive meeting held here on Tuesday and Wednesday.



After the meeting, the CPI issued a communique saying it had "agreed to the formation of different committees unanimously decided by all parties participating in the Mumbai meeting…”



It felt that committees are formed for practical purposes of coordination, campaign management, print and electronic media and social media campaigns for advancing the political and organisational preparations for the forthcoming state and parliament elections with the understanding that all important decisions will be taken by the leadership of I.N.D.I.A bloc.