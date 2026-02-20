<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> on Friday demanded the removal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardeep-singh-puri">Hardeep Puri</a> as Union Minister following his name surfacing in "extremely repulsive and abhorrent" Epstein Files while accusing the ruling BJP of protecting him by "all devious means".</p><p>In a statement, the party's Polit Bureau said there is no attempt by the union government to "force explanation and ensure accountability" despite "clear evidence" of the involvement of Puri, who is Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister and industrialist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani</a>. </p><p>"The union government has disallowed any discussion on the Epstein Files on the floor of the Parliament. In the face of available evidence, Hardeep Singh Puri has been caught lying in his own press conference. Yet, instead of being sacked, Hardeep Singh Puri is being protected by all devious means," it claimed.</p>.E-mail to Epstein only to 'explore India's potential for business': Hardeep Singh Puri.<p>In these circumstances, the statement said, the Polit Bureau "categorically demands" that the Prime Minister has to remove Puri from the government to "redeem national embarrassment and shame".</p><p>It said "extremely repulsive and abhorrent content" of the Epstein Files are "unraveling" on a daily basis despite the attempts of the US Department of Justice and the Trump Administration at a grand cover up. </p><p>The CPI(M) said there is "no iota of doubt" about the "aggressive criminal nature and impunity of the network" involving the power elite comprising of politicians, financial overlords, tech giants and celebrities, who were part of this criminal network of which Epstein was the chief facilitator. </p><p>"Concrete legal and punitive actions have been initiated in several countries. Prince Andrew has been stripped of his titles and arrested in the UK. Several others have been forced to resign from their positions in their respective nations," it said.</p>