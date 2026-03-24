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CPI(M) MP John Brittas urges Parliament resolution on Iran conflict, recalls Vajpayee-era Iraq war motion

The Prime Minister, Brittas said, called for a unanimous and united voice from the Parliament.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsUSIranIsraelNarendra ModiRajya SabhaWest AsiawarJohn Brittas

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