<p>New Delhi: CPI(M) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/john-brittas">John Brittas</a> on Tuesday cited Parliament's 2003 unanimous resolution under then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee condemning the Iraq war, to urge the government to move a similar motion on the Iran conflict.</p>.<p>Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during zero hour, Brittas called for a "united and unanimous voice" of Parliament against what he described as unilateral and illegal wars by the US and Israel on Iran, saying India should not remain silent.</p>.<p>Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, he said key economic concerns and diaspora issues were raised but there was no reference to the broader conflict, which he said warranted a clear position from India.</p>.<p>"What was missing was the silence on this unilateral, immoral, illegal war that has been unleashed by the United States and Israel," he said.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Updates | Islamabad emerges as potential venue for US-Iran talks.<p>The Prime Minister, he said, called for a unanimous and united voice from the Parliament.</p>.<p>Addressing chairman C P Radhakrishnan who was a member of the Lok Sabha in 2003, he said at that time, both the Houses of Parliament when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, passed joint, unanimous resolution condemning the war against Iraq by the United States.</p>.<p>"I wish that Indian Parliament, as the Prime Minister said, should express unanimously a united voice," he said. "Let the government bring a resolution which should be passed by both the Houses." Brittas said India has termed the attacks on Gulf countries by Iran as egregious.</p>.<p>"But what about the genesis of this crisis?" he asked. "I wish that the government does not go by the advice of (Congress leader) Shashi Tharoor who said that silence is statecraft. I wish that they should be guided by the advice from (Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge not from Shahi Tharoor." </p><p>Kharge has repeatedly demanded an immediate short-duration discussion on the Iran war and its fallout on India.</p>.<p>"I wish that India, being a leader of the non-alignment nations, should feel that silence is not a solution. We have to make sure that our voice is heard. And it is not only for the selfish interest of the nation but for the interest of the larger humanity. So I call on the government to come with a resolution," Brittas said.</p>.<p>He also flagged concerns over Indians affected by the situation, including around 700 seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and urged the government to put in place a mechanism to facilitate communication with their families.</p>.<p>Brittas sought a rehabilitation package for Gulf returnees, highlighting the scale of remittances to India and their importance to Kerala's economy.</p>.<p>Kerala gets almost Rs 2.2 lakh crore - one third of the state's gross domestic product - in remittances, he said.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Modi in his address in Lok Sabha on Monday talked about economic fall out of the war in Iran, disruptions in supply chain, impact on daily lives of people, serious situation on the LPG front and the condition of the Indian diaspora but was silent on military strikes launched by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28, which triggered a wider conflict in the region.</p>