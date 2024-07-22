CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP says got threat call allegedly from 'Sikhs for Justice', writes to Chairman Dhankhar

The group, headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly threatened to 'bombard Indian Parliament to Red Fort area with Khalistan referendum message,' as per Sivadasan's letter to Dhankhar.

The Rajya Sabha MP reportedly got the call while at the Delhi Airport lounge, and he noted that MP A A Rahim also got the call just minutes earlier.

The leader from Kerala further added that he had already informed the police.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament starts today and will go on till August 12, with the Budget to be presented on July 23.

More to follow...