CPI(M) refuses to name I.N.D.I.A poll panel nominee

The CPI(M) on Sunday spelled out is strong reservations over I.N.D.I.A bloc's "organisation structures" creating "impediments" for its smooth functioning and refused to name its representative for its Coordination and Election Strategy committee after senior Congress leader Kamal Nath announced cancellation of the joint rally in Bhopal.
The decision came after a two-day CPI(M) Polit Bureau meeting here even as it called for the "further consolidation and expansion" of the bloc and draw in "significant sections" of the people's movement to defeat the BJP.
"While all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituents, there should be no organisational structures that will be an impediment for such decisions," a CPI(M) statement said.
Sources said the decision not to send a representative to the coordination committee came especially after Kamal Nath unilaterally announced the cancellation of Bhopal rally in October first week, within days after the panel announced its decision.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is learnt to have told the I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai the problems of such committees, as leaders are already in meeting and communicating with each other.
He had also raised a red flag over having Bhopal as a venue for a joint protest citing that parties like AAP have already announced fighting the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh against Congress. He had argued that there will be questions over unity if such a rally is held in poll-bound states.
Sources said Yechury had suggested that the bloc should hold joint protest rallies in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi. In the meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai, he had argued for organising a series of public meetings across the country and to mobilise the people to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming elections, a stand which got the endorsement of the Polit Bureau.
While the CPI(M) did not give its name for the coordination panel during the Mumbai meeting, it had deputed its nominees for other panels like Campaign Committee (Arun Kumar) and Working Groups on Media and Social Media (Pranjal).
Though it raised objections on I.N.D.I.A committees, the CPI(M) strongly batted for the "further consolidation and expansion: of the bloc to strengthen the efforts to safeguard the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic, the Constitution, Democracy and People’s fundamental rights and civil liberties.
"This requires that the BJP must be kept away from controlling the Union government and State Power. The Polit Bureau decided to further strengthen these efforts...Efforts should be focused to further expand the INDIA bloc and also to draw in significant sections of the people’s movements in this effort," it said.