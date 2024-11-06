CPM to continue with I.N.D.I.A but against Cong’s economic policies, soft Hindutva

While calling the formation of I.N.D.I.A as an “important step” in the fight against Hindutva forces, the review said the bloc as a loose platform to gather secular Opposition parties, mainly for uniting and pooling anti-BJP votes “should continue” but warned against the “tendency to substitute the independent role and activities of the party” with group.

The report also expressed its reservations about Congress, saying it should be clear about the class character of the main party in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. “We should demarcate from the Congress on elements of neo-liberal policies which they advocate in their national economic policies or which are being pursued by its state governments. We have to also be critical of any compromising stand it takes on Hindutva communal issues,” it said.

While acknowledging that its existing political-tactical line of having electoral adjustments with I.N.D.I.A was right, the review said the party’s independent strength and mass base have not grown.