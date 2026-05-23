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'Crackdown' on CJP, access to all accounts lost, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

The CJP website cockroachjantaparty.org has also been taken down, and is no longer accessible.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:04 IST
India News

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