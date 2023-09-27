Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

"For a long time, members of the Sikh community have been targeted by actions of the Indian government and for a long time it's gone often unnoticed or unrecognised. For a lot of people hearing the prime minister of a G7 nation provide intelligence that connects the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil by foreign government, really confirmed a lot of the fears that people have felt and has made those fears even more real and more tangible", Singh said.

He alleged that there are a lot of other diasporic communities from India who are critical of the Indian government or its policies and share that fear.