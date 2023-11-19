Cricket should be played in sporting spirit, not treated like war, says Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said cricket should be played in a sporting spirit and not treated as if it were a war.

"Cricket is a sport and it should be played like one. It is not a war," Mufti said when asked about her views on the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The PDP president said the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf attended India-Pakistan cricket matches in each other's countries.