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Crimes dipped by 6% across country: NCRB

During the year, a total of 27,049 cases of murder were registered, showing a marginal decline of 2.4 per cent over the previous year.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsCrimeNCRB

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