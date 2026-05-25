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Criminal antecedents of accused person not sole ground to reject quashing of FIR: Supreme Court

'The criminal process cannot be permitted to become a weapon of harassment and coercion in disputes concerning title over immovable property.'
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Criminal antecedents of accused person not sole ground to reject quashing of FIR: Supreme Court

In one line
Supreme Court rules criminal antecedents alone cannot block FIR quashing in property disputes.
Key points
Criminal antecedents
Cannot be the sole reason to reject quashing of an FIR under Section 482 CrPC, as per the Supreme Court.
Civil vs criminal disputes
Disputed civil claims do not automatically constitute fraudulent representation or cheating under IPC Section 420.
Abuse of process
Criminal proceedings must not be used as tools for harassment or coercion in property title disputes.
High Court's role
Should not adjudicate title or ownership disputes or conduct mini-trials while exercising powers under Section 482 CrPC.
Delay in FIR filing
Significant unexplained delays in lodging an FIR may indicate frivolous or vexatious proceedings.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 May 2026, 03:12 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme Courtproperty disputecriminal antecedents

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