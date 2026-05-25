Criminal antecedents of accused person not sole ground to reject quashing of FIR: Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules criminal antecedents alone cannot block FIR quashing in property disputes.

In one line

Key points

• Criminal antecedents Cannot be the sole reason to reject quashing of an FIR under Section 482 CrPC, as per the Supreme Court.

• Civil vs criminal disputes Disputed civil claims do not automatically constitute fraudulent representation or cheating under IPC Section 420.

• Abuse of process Criminal proceedings must not be used as tools for harassment or coercion in property title disputes.

• High Court's role Should not adjudicate title or ownership disputes or conduct mini-trials while exercising powers under Section 482 CrPC.