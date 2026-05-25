Criminal antecedents of accused person not sole ground to reject quashing of FIR: Supreme Court

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Supreme Court rules criminal antecedents alone cannot block FIR quashing in property disputes.
Key points
• Criminal antecedents
Cannot be the sole reason to reject quashing of an FIR under Section 482 CrPC, as per the Supreme Court.
• Civil vs criminal disputes
Disputed civil claims do not automatically constitute fraudulent representation or cheating under IPC Section 420.
• Abuse of process
Criminal proceedings must not be used as tools for harassment or coercion in property title disputes.
• High Court's role
Should not adjudicate title or ownership disputes or conduct mini-trials while exercising powers under Section 482 CrPC.
• Delay in FIR filing
Significant unexplained delays in lodging an FIR may indicate frivolous or vexatious proceedings.
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Published 25 May 2026, 03:12 IST