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Criminal proceedings can't be prolonged on account of curable procedural defects: Supreme Court

The accused actively participated in the proceedings and extensively cross-examined the witnesses. The trial had reached an advanced stage and was nearing completion.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAllahabad High CourtCriminal proceedings

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