<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said criminal proceedings cannot be prolonged indefinitely on account of curable procedural defects, as it set aside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a>'s order for fresh trial in a murder case in view of non signing of the accused on the order of framing of charges passed in 2009.</p><p>A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said, an order for a fresh trial cannot be passed in a routine or mechanical manner. It must be supported by a clear and reasoned finding that the earlier proceedings were vitiated to such an extent that continuation thereof would result in miscarriage of justice. </p><p>"The distinction between an illegality and an irregularity is well established. An illegality is one that strikes at the root of jurisdiction or renders the trial fundamentally unfair, whereas an irregularity is a defect in procedure which does not vitiate the proceedings unless prejudice is demonstrated,'' the bench said in its judgment on March 25, 2026.</p><p>The court allowed an appeal by Sandeep Yadav, son of the deceased, saying, in the absence of any demonstrated prejudice, the High Court was not justified in invoking its jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC to set aside the entire trial and direct that it be conducted afresh.</p><p>The bench pointed out, the settled test was whether the earlier trial was so fundamentally flawed that it resulted in a complete failure of justice, or whether the defect was of such a nature that it cannot be cured without directing a fresh trial.</p>.Supreme Court upholds anticipatory bail for expelled Congress MLA in high-profile rape case.<p>In the case, the court noted, the record indicated that the trial had substantially progressed. Charges were framed in the presence of the accused on June 01, 2009, and the prosecution examined several witnesses over a prolonged period. </p><p>The accused actively participated in the proceedings and extensively cross-examined the witnesses. The trial had reached an advanced stage and was nearing completion.</p><p>The bench said, the omission of a signature on the charge, though a procedural lapse, does not render the proceedings invalid when the charge was in fact prepared, recorded, read over, and acted upon by the court and the parties. </p><p>The record affirmatively demonstrated that the accused had full knowledge of the accusations and effectively contested the prosecution case. The nature of cross examination and the defence adopted leave no manner of doubt that the accused were neither misled nor prejudiced, the court said.</p>