'Crowded rooms, lonely minds': India ranks second in global loneliness study

<p>Is the "crowded rooms, but lonely minds" paradox real? A new global study has found that millions of people feel lonely or isolated despite living in densely populated communities.</p><p>The study revealed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a> ranked as the second-loneliest country in the world despite having relatively strong family structures. </p><p>According to the survey, Turkey topped the list, followed by India, Brazil, South Africa and South Korea.</p><p>The "loneliness score" survey examined emotional well-being and social isolation across 36 countries using seven factors, including loneliness, isolation, sadness and happiness levels, household composition (single-person households and average household size), and depression rates. The combined scores were used to assess the overall risk of loneliness.</p><p><strong>India among the most loneliest countries</strong></p><p>Among the findings, India's results stood out, with the country recording a loneliness score of 89 and securing the second position globally. The study highlighted signs of deeper emotional distress despite relatively higher average household size and strong family structure.</p>.Loneliness epidemic: Silent killer that is spreading rapidly.<p>In the survey, more than half of the respondents (58 per cent) reported feelings of loneliness, while 34 per cent said they felt isolated and 37 per cent reported experiencing sadness.</p><p>The report pointed to a stark disconnect between living arrangements and mental well-being, suggesting that feelings of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/loneliness">loneliness</a> persist despite the country's average household size exceeding four members.</p><p>"This suggests loneliness in India is emotional rather than physical," the study observed.</p><p><strong>What the study says about the top five loneliest countries</strong></p><p>Turkey topped the list, with 61 per cent of respondents reporting feelings of loneliness and 45 per cent saying they felt isolated, highlighting significant emotional disconnection within the country.</p><p>According to the survey, 31 per cent of respondents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turkey">Turkey</a> also reported frequent sadness.</p><p>However, the study suggested that emotional detachment may be a contributing factor despite relatively low living-alone trends, with only one in five households consisting of a single person.</p><p>Another notable finding showed that Brazil recorded higher life satisfaction among the top five countries, suggesting that loneliness and perceived happiness can coexist. The country recorded a loneliness score of 78, with 53 per cent of respondents reporting loneliness and 43 per cent saying they felt isolated.</p>.Facebook use, less socialising could make people sadder.<p>According to the survey, South Africa reported the highest percentage of people feeling lonely among the top five countries, with 65 per cent of respondents reporting loneliness. The country ranked fourth overall, while 18 per cent reported feelings of isolation.</p><p>South Korea, which ranked fifth, recorded a loneliness rate of 57 per cent and had the highest proportion of people living alone among the top five countries.</p><p><em><strong>"People are watching more and talking less"</strong></em></p><p>According to an expert, the findings suggest that rising loneliness levels may be linked to changing social habits driven by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital">digital </a>consumption, resulting in reduced social interaction.</p><p>"The countries at the top of this list have high entertainment engagement but low social trust. People are watching more and talking less," the expert said.</p>.Karnataka mulls mobile phone ban for under-16s amid addiction fears.<p>Referring to digital consumption such as streaming, social media and gaming, the expert added, "Passive consumption does not cure loneliness—it numbs it."</p><p>On the other hand, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands were ranked among the least lonely countries, recording lower levels of isolation and higher happiness scores.</p>