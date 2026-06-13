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'Crowded rooms, lonely minds': India ranks second in global loneliness study

The study revealed that India ranked as the second-loneliest country in the world despite having relatively strong family structures.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsLonelinessDigital

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