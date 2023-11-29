ITBP DG A D Singh given additional charge of CRPF

A Union home ministry order said Singh, an IPS officer of 1988-batch from Manipur cadre, will hold the CRPF DG charge 'till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.'

Thaosen, also from the 1988-batch of the IPS from Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG in October last year. Singh was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG at the same time.