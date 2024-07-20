Home
CRPF flags 'inappropriate content' on X with Indian cyber sleuths

PTI
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 18:06 IST

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged the Indian cyber security agencies about instances of some "inappropriate content" popping up on social media platform X on Wednesday when its abbreviated name was searched on the platform.

Official sources said the search results on the popular platform pertain to sexually explicit images and links.

"CRPF has noticed that social media users may come across some inappropriate content while searching for CRPF keyword on social media platform X. CRPF has raised the issue with relevant authorities and is working to resolve the same," the force said on its official X handle.

A source told PTI that the "inappropriate content" was being noticed when the abbreviated version of the force is searched on X (formerly Twitter).

The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country's largest paramilitary force and is deployed in three major internal security theaters of the country-- anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist combat and anti-insurgency tasks.

