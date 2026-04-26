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Crucial Guj local body polls today, stakes high for parties

Out of these seats, results for 730 have already been declared uncontested, with BJP winning them after rival candidates withdrew their nominations.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 02:28 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 02:28 IST
India NewsGujarat

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