Crude oil crisis to continue & trade deficit to widen: Govt to Parliamentary panel

<p>New Delhi: The crude oil crisis is likely to persist, and the trade deficit is expected to widen, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said in a presentation to a parliamentary standing committee on Thursday.</p><p>Deposing before the Standing Committee on Finance, Nageswaran said that with 20% of global oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption drives India’s import bill up by $30-40 billion for every 10% surge in oil prices. This leads to pressure on the rupee, fuels inflation, and strains the balance of payments. The CEA also warned that disruptions in crude oil production are expected to prolong.</p><p>The West Asia crisis, the CEA said, represents both a “significant supply shock and a potential demand shock.” Despite the grim outlook, indicators up to April 2026 suggest that domestic demand and overall economic activity in India have remained relatively resilient. However, supply‑side price pressures are beginning to surface in wholesale inflation, while the Met’s forecast of monsoon rainfall at 90% poses upside risks to the inflation outlook.</p>.Crude oil prices hit record Rs 9,260 per barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia.<p>The government also noted that India’s merchandise and overall trade deficit widened in FY2026, and warned that the trend, potentially with wider deficits, is likely to continue in FY2027.</p><p>It said policy measures undertaken will help contain supply-side disruptions, create safety nets and maintain macroeconomic stability. Successful trade agreements, including progress on India-US and India-EU trade, are expected to support exports and capital flows. Yet, prevailing global uncertainty continues to weigh on capital flow dynamics.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, panel chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab said that despite the challenges, India’s economy is holding firm. “While there are still certain headwinds, I would say India’s economy is emerging in a stronger position,” he said.</p>