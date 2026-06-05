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Crude oil crisis to continue & trade deficit to widen: Govt to Parliamentary panel

CEA warns trade deficit to widen amid West Asia turmoil
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:49 IST
India NewsCrude Oil

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