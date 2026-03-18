Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Crude oil futures fall Rs 137 to Rs 8,734 per barrel on signs of easing supply concerns

Analysts said crude oil prices remained volatile as markets weighed geopolitical risks against signs of easing supply concerns in the region.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsCrude OilMCX

Follow us on :

Follow Us