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Crude test of India Inc.'s profitability

With oil and gas contributing over a third of its energy mix, the country is vulnerable to sharp price swings and, critically, physical supply disruptions.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 04:07 IST
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PRITI ARORA

PRITI ARORA

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Published 14 March 2026, 04:07 IST
India NewsSpecialsCrudeMiddle EastDH Spotlight

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