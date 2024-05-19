'Crying need,' SC asks Law Ministry to introduce comprehensive sentencing policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said there is a crying need for a clear sentencing policy, which should never be judge-centric as the society has to know the basis of a sentence.

The top court recommended the Department of Justice, Law and Justice Ministry, Union Government, to consider introducing a comprehensive policy, possibly by way of getting an appropriate report from a duly constituted Sentencing Commission consisting of experts in different fields for the purpose of having a distinct sentencing policy.

"Sentencing shall not be a mere lottery. It shall also not be an outcome of a knee-jerk reaction. This is a very important part of the Fundamental Rights conferred under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Any unwarranted disparity would be against the very concept of a fair trial and, therefore, against justice," a bench of Justice M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti said.