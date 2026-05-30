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CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical glitch; TCS says 'regret inconvenience'

Morning session candidates were given the full duration of the paper and were allowed to exit only after the completion of the test.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:21 IST
EducationIndiaTCSNational Testing AgencyCUET

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